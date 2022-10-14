Grangemouth offender 'lunged' at police
Liam Mackie (23) failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth and Hornbeam Crescent, Falkirk on April 24.
By Court Reporter
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
He also admitted resisting police officers – pushing against them and lunging at them – at the same location and same date.
The court heard it is believed Mackie, 88 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, is now detained in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Sheriff Alison Mitchie continued the case to November 3 for more information on his whereabouts.