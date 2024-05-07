Grangemouth offender jammed items through letterbox and threw stuff around a garden
An offender who posted unwanted items through a letter box must now wait for his sentence to be delivered by the court.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaun Buckie, 41, had admitted threatening behaviour – posting items through a letterbox and throwing items into a garden – at an address in Grangeburn Road, Grangemouth on October 4 last year and sending threatening voice messages on October 5, 2023.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Buckie, 3 / 4 Avonhall Gardens, Grangemouth, until July 25.