Grangemouth offender jailed for attacks on hospital staff

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gillian Friel (25) had pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 22 and threatening behaviour at her 33 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth home on May 5.

She also admitted assault and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 3 and October 20, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8am and the accused was in the accident and emergency department awaiting treatment. At 3pm the accused started demanding to be seen before everyone else who was waiting.

Friel assaulted staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"She was advised she would be seen as soon as possible. She started shouting at nurses ‘I will get you outside later on’. The witness didn’t make a complaint at that time and returned to the reception desk.

"At 6pm the accused stated to staff members ‘What time do you finish? I’ll be waiting outside in the car park when you finish’ and asked a nurse ‘What are you looking at?’. Police were contacted at this point.”

Friel returned to FVRH on another occasion and made her presence felt once again.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 6.30am and witnesses were carrying out duties within the premises when they became aware of the accused wandering around. She was seen to be lying on the ground pretending she had fallen over.

"Staff tried to assist her to get up. One of the staff members said she didn’t believe the accused had fallen over and the accused said ‘Are you calling me a liar?’, before squaring up to the witness and shouting at her ‘Who do you think you are?’

"When the nurse tried to walk away the accused said ‘Don’t turn your back on me’ and ‘Don’t walk away from me’.”

Friel physically attacked a member of staff during another encounter.

"It was 7am and security officers at the hospital attended at the main entrance in response in concern for the welfare of the accused. The witness restrained the accused for her own safety and, while she was being restrained, she broke free from his hold and kicked out several times.

"At 12.15pm on the same date she was placed under arrest and police attempted to handcuff her arms – she pulled away and threw herself to the floor. She was eventually handcuffed to the front and began to strike herself with the handcuffs, so she was handcuffed to the rear.”

On another occasion Friel told a police officer “I hope your mum gets cancer and dies’ before kicking out and striking the officer on the kneecap.

The court heard Friel had gone through a “very difficult time over the last few years” and had “started going downhill after taking drugs”.

It was stated she had very little recollection of the events in the charges.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Friel had a number of previous convictions involving violence towards emergency workers.

He sentenced her to eight months in prison back dated to June 27.