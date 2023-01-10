Grangemouth offender in his 20s told police he was a 12-year-old boy
An offender who once claimed to be a 12-year-old boy – despite being in his early 20s – is once again on the run from police.
By Court Reporter
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:10pm
David Kennedy, 24, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but had previously admitted threatening behaviour, smashing a window with stones and giving false details to police in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22, 2021.
The court heard there was no excuse for his non-appearance.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Kennedy, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth.