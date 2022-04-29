Grangemouth offender in his 20s told police he was a 12-year-old boy

That was just one of the offences committed by David Kennedy, who has been driving his neighbours to distraction.

Kennedy appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and struggling with his partner, damaging property – smashing a window with stones – and giving false details to police in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22 last year.

Procurator fiscal Fiona Griffin said: “It was 10am and the neighbour who lives over the accused and his partner’s address could hear them arguing with each other. This went on for most of the day.

Kennedy (24) gave false details to police - claiming he was someone who was just 12- years-old

"The accused could be heard shouting and swearing and there was banging coming from the address which sounded like doors being slammed. When banging, shouting and screaming could be heard the police were called.

"Officers found the accused in the bedroom of the address and checks revealed he was breaching his bail conditions not to contact his partner.”

On another occasion another argument between the couple got physical.

"It was 6.30pm and the complainer and the accused were having a conversation at the address. The accused began shouting and swearing and the complainer pushed him to get him to leave.

"While doing so she fell to the floor of the bedroom and then they began to physically resist one another. She managed to get him out of the house so she could call the police.

"A neighbour heard stones being thrown at the property’s windows and when police arrived they saw a smashed window which cost £100 to replace.”

On hearing Kennedy’s partner did not want to pursue a non-harassment order, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I suspect their neighbours might want one.”

He also noted Kenndy’s bizarre attempt to avoid police detection by claiming he was a 12-year-old boy.

Sheriff Livingston placed Kennedy, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.