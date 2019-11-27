Grangemouth offender had to detox for three days before heading to jail

A massive bender came to an end with a foul mouthed rant against police and a stint in hospital for an offender who took to drink following a relationship break up.

A still drunk Anthony Shaw (27) threatened to rape police officers, slit their throats and rip their jaws off when they came to arrest him.

He was so intoxicated it took him three days to dry out in hospital before he was finally taken into custody.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaw had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 95 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on October 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 9.20pm and police were asked to attend at the address, responding to a report of the accused shouting and swearing and demanding entry to the property.

“He continued to shout and swear once he was within the premises. Police attended and were advised by the accused’s mother he was there and making a nuisance of himself. He was pretending to be asleep on the couch when police officers introduced themselves.

“He immediately gave them abuse, swearing at them. He was placed under arrest and handcuffed, but acted as a dead weight to resist arrest and then tried to pull away from police in the hallway, still shouting obscenities at them.

“He threatened police, saying he would rape them, slit their throats and rip their jaws off.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Shaw was “embarrassed and disgusted” by his behaviour and the language he used.

He added: “At the time he was heavily intoxicated. He had been drinking to excess following the break up of a relationship some weeks previously. The prison refused to accept him because he was so intoxicated.

“He spent the first three nights in hospital to detox before being taken into custody.”

Sheriff Richard Dickson placed Shaw on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months.