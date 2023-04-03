Grangemouth offender grew his own cannabis so he could steer clear of local dealers

Police actually turned up at James Craig’s door on another matter, but he thought they knew about his cannabis cultivation and showed him his back bedroom.

Craig, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis at his 60 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, on December 3, 2021.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police officers attended at the accused’s home on an unrelated matter. He let them in and said something along the lines ‘what you’re looking for is in the back room.

Craig had been growing cannabis at his Grangemouth home

"He showed officers a rear bedroom which had a large tent in it and eight cannabis plants. The accused was told by officers they were there in relation to another

matter, but a search warrant obtained and a search carried out of the property.

"It uncovered the plants and equipment related to the growing of the plants. He told police he smokes cannabis all day – up to 15 joints – and he was growing it because he didn’t want to buy it.

"He said the seeds had been given to him by a friend and it was all for his personal use.”

The court heard Craig wanted to avoid using dealers in the area.