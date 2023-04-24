News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth offender given one last chance to pay compensation to his victims

Terry Shaw, 30, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to assaulting two men at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, on August 14, 2021.

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

The court heard Shaw had so far failed to engage with the community payback order he received as punishment for his offences – not showing up for supervision or paying his victims any compensation.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Within a month he has not done what he was asked to do. By the thinnest of margins I will allow the order to continue, bu I’m completely underwhelmed by the way you started this order.

"You have failed to attend one meeting and you have failed to pay the first instalment of compensation.”

Shaw appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff CourtShaw appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court
He called for a review to find out the progress made by Shaw, 222 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, on June 1.

"If you don’t do these things by the time you next appear then you will go to prison,” said Sheriff Harris.