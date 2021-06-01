Grangemouth offender gets unpaid work deadline

Mark Downie (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by seizing her by the neck at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on October 4, 2019.

It was stated he had breached his court order.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, told the court Downie had been offered work, which was the first job opportunity he had been given for around two to three years.

Sheriff Derek Livingston allowed Downie’s community payback order to continue and called for a review of the order and consideration of the breach for four weeks to June 24.