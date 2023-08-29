Grangemouth offender falls 'off the wagon slightly' and steals £180 of electrical items
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Simon Copeland, 38, had pleaded guilty to a number of thefts including stealing alcohol from Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on September 24 last year and more alcohol from Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on October 9, 2022.
He also admitted stealing electrical goods from B&M, Talbot Street, Grangemouth, on October 25, 2022.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Copeland had a “long term difficulty” with illegal substances, but had been doing well.
"He seems to have fallen off the wagon slightly,” he added.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Copeland, 84 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work in that time and pay £24 compensation to Spar and £182.91 to B&M.