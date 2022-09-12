Grangemouth offender claimed 33-plant cannabis crop was for his personal use

Mark Shaw (37) was described as having a “heavy dependency” on cannabis and reportedly told police officers he was “smoking quite a lot” at the time.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaw had pleaded guilty to producing class B drug at his 41 Albert Avenue, Grangemouth home on June 1 last year.

His pleas of not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis had been accepted.

Shaw had been growing cannabis at his Grangemouth home

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “Police had been contacted by an anonymous caller about a disturbance at the address. They gained access to the premises and at that stage they became aware of a cannabis cultivation within the property.

"There were 33 maturing cannabis plants. He told officers he had been smoking quite a lot of cannabis.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had heavy dependency upon cannabis.”

Due to the sheer amount of cannabis being produced, Sheriff Christopher Shead appeared to be sceptical it was all for Shaw’s personal use but had to work with the charges that had been brought against him which stated he was involved in the production of the drug and not in the supply if it.

He placed Shaw on a community payback order with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.