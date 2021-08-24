Grangemouth offender came at police with an axe

Scott Allison (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of an axe, threatening behaviour and damaging property in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on July 19 last year.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 3am and police had attended at the address in response to a disturbance that was ongoing. As officers arrived, the accused could be seen walking downstairs with an axe in his hand.

"He used it to smash the glass pane in the door and was instantly aggressive towards police officers. He was instructed to drop the axe several times and officers ended up using a PAVA spray on him.

"He did drop the axe but began walking towards police officers saying ‘I don’t want to hurt youse, but I will’. He ran away from officers but was apprehended and struggled with them.

"He continued to shout ‘I’m going to hurt you if you don’t let me go’.”

The court heard Allison had been “drinking heavily” and “wasn’t coping very well” at the time.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Allison, 59 Poplar Street, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next three months.

