Grangemouth offender called police officers 'a couple of beasts'

Connie Stevenson (22) was in a “distressed state” when police found her in the street, but she later became aggressive with officers and called them a “couple of beasts".

Stevenson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, on July 29 last year.

Stevenson behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Sarah Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had been contacted at 10.45am due to the the accused appearing to be in a distressed state. Police officers took her to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for an assessment.

"While at the hospital she became aggressive towards police officers saying ‘you're nothing but a couple of beasts’.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Stevenson, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to May 5, 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.