Grangemouth offender called partner a bitch and threatened to kill her dog

A domestic offender is still awaiting punishment for his crimes due to a sheriff branding a social work report as “nonsensical” and requesting another one to allow her to dish out a sentence.

Lukasz Juskowiak, 28, abused and threatened his former partner throughout their short relationship – calling her names and threatening to kill her dog, telling her that her parents must have been crying when she was conceived.

Juskowiak appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to causing his partner fear and alarm and breaching his bail conditions by contacting her on August 19 after the conditions were imposed on August 16.

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The witness and the accused were in a relationship for two-and-a-half years and their relationship came to an end in June this year.

Juskowiak appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Six months into the relationship the abuse from the accused began, starting with something as little as the witness not cooking him a meal he wanted or putting something in the washing machine.

"He would call her a bitch and threatened to kill her dog. Every time she would cry he would joke her parents must have been crying when she was conceived. She received Facebook messages calling her a bitch and other abusive names.”

Three days after bail conditions had been put in place for him not to contact his former partner, Juskowiak was on the phone trying to call her several times before she reported the breach to police.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said she was concerned about a social work report which said Juskowiak was not suitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had “minimised” his offending behaviour against his former partner.

Sheriff Labaki called the report “nonsensical” and, addressing Juskowiak directly, said: “I’m provided with a report with information provide about you, where you spoke with a social worker.

"You have been assessed as unsuitable for a programme requirement called the Caledonian programme. The author of the report states you minimised the offences. I’m advised this is not correct and you do not do that.”