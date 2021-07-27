Grangemouth offender breached bail by contacting ex

David Kennedy (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in threatening manner and breaching his bail conditions by having contact with his former partner at an address in Lumley Street, Grangemouth, on March 18.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:10 am

Sheriff Derek Livingston called for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.

He deferred sentence on Kennedy, 75 La Poret

te Precinct, Grangemouth, until September 24 for the assessment to be carried out and to await the outcome of other court matters involving Kennedy.

Kennedy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour

