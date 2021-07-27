Grangemouth offender breached bail by contacting ex
David Kennedy (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in threatening manner and breaching his bail conditions by having contact with his former partner at an address in Lumley Street, Grangemouth, on March 18.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:10 am
Sheriff Derek Livingston called for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.
He deferred sentence on Kennedy, 75 La Poret
te Precinct, Grangemouth, until September 24 for the assessment to be carried out and to await the outcome of other court matters involving Kennedy.