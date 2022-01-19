Grangemouth offender: 'Better not scream too loud when the house is in flames'

Keiren Jenkins (26) also stated his partner “better not scream too loud when the house is in flames” when she called him back following his earlier petrol bomb threat.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Keiren Jenkins had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – uttering threats towards his former partner – at and address in Glenside Court, Grangemouth on September 27 last year.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness received the call from the accused at 7pm while sitting in her living room eating dinner with friends. The call came from a withheld number, but she recognised it was the accused.

Jenkins behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Glenside Court, Grangemouth

"She put the call on loudspeaker and the accused said if she prevented him from seeing her daughter he would petrol bomb her house. This alarmed the witnesses and she told the accused her daughter was asleep in bed.

"He said ‘life goes on’ and hung up. She called the accused back on his mobile number and again put the call on loudspeaker. During the call the accused said ‘better not scream too loud when the house is in flames’.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “She was drunk and he was drunk. He was drunk and angry. He was looking for contact with his daughter and she had told him he was not going to see her, without any explanation.”

The court heard Jenkins had now moved away from the area following the offence and was in a new relationship.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You may not have had any intention of carrying out the threat, but it was an appalling threat to make.”

He placed Jenkins, 55 Miller Street, Carluke, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or enter Glenside Court in Grangemouth for a period of three years.

