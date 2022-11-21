Grangemouth offender attacks staff member in Asda in 'fisticuffs' kerfuffle

Dean Robinson, 35, was so aggressive when he was challenged by staff he ended up with someone sitting on him to subdue him. He broke free, however, grabbing the security guard’s neck and pulling a chain he was wearing with such force that he broke it.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robinson had pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on September 12, last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.40pm and a member of the security staff was notified the accused was acting suspiciously in the alcohol aisle and appeared to be drunk.

Robinson attacked a member of staff at Asda Grangemouth

"He was later found in the changing rooms in the clothing department and did appear to be drunk. Staff noticed he had a grocery basket and asked him to attend at the checkouts to pay for the items.

"He was encouraged to make his way to the checkouts, which he did. He was then challenged about some of the items he had which had been partially consumed. The accused then became aggressive and confrontational with a member of staff.

"He lunged at them, shouting ‘I want to fight you tonight – no knives, just me and you, fisticuffs’. The accused attempted to punch out at him and at this point emergency panic buttons were activated and police were called for assistance.

"Staff restrained him on the floor and sat on him because they were concerned for customers. The accused then pulled the staff member on top of him, pulling him by the neck and pulling the chain he was wearing from his neck.

"He broke free and was seen to run off into the car park where he was chased and arrested.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Robinson had been affected by the death of his brother.