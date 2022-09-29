Grangemouth offender attacked man at Metro Inn
Murray Forbes (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – striking him on the head – and possessing a knife at the Metro Inn, Beancross Farm, Polmont on August 22 last year.
He also admitted a breach of the peace – engaging in a fight with a man – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.
Earlier this year Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked Forbe’s existing community payback and restriction of liberty orders and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months to July 28 for him to be of good behaviour and engage with social work.
On Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
A review of the order was set for December 15.