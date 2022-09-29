Grangemouth offender attacked man at Metro Inn

He also admitted a breach of the peace – engaging in a fight with a man – at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.

Earlier this year Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked Forbe’s existing community payback and restriction of liberty orders and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months to July 28 for him to be of good behaviour and engage with social work.

Forbes appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

On Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.