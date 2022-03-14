Grangemouth offender abused partner and 'belittled' her mothering skills
A domestic offender subjected his partner to a year of abuse which saw him “belittle” her mothering skills and cause her to fall and hit her head.
Kai Bertram (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth and elsewhere between September 1, 2020 and September 3, 2021.
The charges stated on one occasion Bertram threw the woman to the floor so she struck her head and on another occasion “belittled” her mothering skills.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until April 7 for a Caledonian domestic abuse assessment to be carried out and up to date information on a non-harassment order to be gathered.
The Caledonian System which Betram, 83 Roxburgh Street, Grangemouth, is being assessed for is an integrated approach to addressing domestic abuse, combining a court-ordered programme for men, aimed at changing their behaviour, with support services for women and children.