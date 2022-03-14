Grangemouth offender abused partner and 'belittled' her mothering skills

Kai Bertram (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth and elsewhere between September 1, 2020 and September 3, 2021.

The charges stated on one occasion Bertram threw the woman to the floor so she struck her head and on another occasion “belittled” her mothering skills.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bertram appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until April 7 for a Caledonian domestic abuse assessment to be carried out and up to date information on a non-harassment order to be gathered.

The Caledonian System which Betram, 83 Roxburgh Street, Grangemouth, is being assessed for is an integrated approach to addressing domestic abuse, combining a court-ordered programme for men, aimed at changing their behaviour, with support services for women and children.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.