Martin Haughey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting the 13-year-old and threatening behaviour in Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth on November 30 last year.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were in Bowhouse Square during school lunch-time, walking through an alley they were aware of an adult male walking directly towards them.

"As the accused approached he started shouting at the group, threatening them, saying he was going to ‘batter’ them and ‘snap their jaws'. The group continued to walk through the alley.

"The accused then approached and punched one of the witnesses once to the left cheek. before turning away from the group and walking towards the shop. The witnesses returned to school and told teaching staff what had happened.

"The witnessed suffered bruising to his cheek.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Haughey, who is short of stature, felt intimidated by the six taller youths he met in the alley.

"The youths were all considerably taller,” he added.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I see what he is saying about being surrounded by these youths, but it was effectively an unprovoked assault on a 13-year-old child when he was out of school at lunch time.”