Grangemouth 'nuisance' neighbour allowed out of prison to start strict overnight curfew
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Alan White, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and repeatedly banging on his neighbour’s door – at his 45 Moriston Court, Grangemouth home on November 21.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said White was “more of a nuisance than anything else”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted White’s lengthy record, the fact he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence and that he had served a month in custody.
She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with alcohol services and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next four months.