Grangemouth 'nuisance' neighbour allowed out of prison to start strict overnight curfew

A ‘nuisance’ neighbour will now be under overnight “house arrest” after spending a month in prison for his drunken behaviour.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Alan White, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and repeatedly banging on his neighbour’s door – at his 45 Moriston Court, Grangemouth home on November 21.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said White was “more of a nuisance than anything else”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted White’s lengthy record, the fact he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence and that he had served a month in custody.

White appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)