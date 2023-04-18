Grangemouth neighbour dispute: 'Who does he think he is? Does he think I’m a daftie?'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Liam Mackie, 24, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on November 13, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
It was stated neighbours could hear Mackie shouting outside, saying a number of things including “Who does he think he is? Does he think I’m a daftie”.
The court heard the incident was a neighbour dispute regarding the noise coming from a property.
Sheriff William Gilchrist fined Mackie, 88 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, £335 to be paid back at £50 per month.