News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
26 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
4 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Grangemouth neighbour dispute: 'Who does he think he is? Does he think I’m a daftie?'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Liam Mackie, 24, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on November 13, 2022.

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

It was stated neighbours could hear Mackie shouting outside, saying a number of things including “Who does he think he is? Does he think I’m a daftie”.

The court heard the incident was a neighbour dispute regarding the noise coming from a property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined Mackie, 88 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, £335 to be paid back at £50 per month.

Mackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtMackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Mackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court