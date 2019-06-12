Grangemouth murderer who killed a mum-of-four dies in prison

A man who brutally battered a mother-of-four with a piece of wood and then strangled her to death has died in custody.

John Stanley Caughey (65) a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, near Alloa, was convicted for the murder of Margaret Hunter, of Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, on August 5, 1975.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Caughey, from Grangemouth, had sex with Mrs Hunter, a mother-of-four, and claimed that afterwards she taunted him and he lost control.

Her naked body was found brutally battered about the face and head. She had been attacked with a piece of wood and strangled.

On the same day, Caughey had abducted a woman taxi driver, Rowena Robertson, and driven her taxi away, but she eventually managed to escape and he drove away, later giving himself up to police.