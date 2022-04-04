Grangemouth motorist driving at ten miles per hour before hitting police car

Colin Fotheringham, 43, drove a damaged VW Tiguan R-Line along the M9, then the M876 and finally the A9 towards Larbert.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that he drove at 20 miles an hour along the M9, failing to stop when directed to so by a pursuing police car that was displaying flashing blue lights and "sounding its klaxons", then went as slow as ten miles an hour up the M876 in the direction of Dennyloanhead, driving onto the hard shoulder and swerving about, before turning onto the A9, where the collision with the stationary marked police vehicle occurred.

The incident occurred on January 14 last year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Fotheringham crashed into a stationary police car

Today, Fotheringham, of Grangemouth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared in the dock.

Defence agent Gordon Addison asked the court to obtain reports before sentencing.

He said: "Mr Fotheringham's background is of some significance and a social work report would be of assistance."

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentence until May 12 for a criminal justice social work report. However, he banned Fotheringham from driving with immediate effect.

He also called for a restriction of liberty order assessment, to see if Fotheringham is suitable for a sentence involving an electronic ankle tag and a home curfew.

The length of the driving ban will be decided at the sentencing hearing.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.