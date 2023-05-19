Grangemouth motorcyclist, 17, who sped off from police is hit hard in the pocket

The 17-year-old offender from Grangemouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, performed a number of potentially dangerous manoeuvres on his motorcycle – including mounting a footpath and turning into oncoming traffic – in an effort to get away from officers.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle without due care and attention in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on December 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 9pm and police were on mobile patrol in the Kersiebank Avenue area when they heard a loud motorcycle travelling towards them. They saw a male riding the motorbike with no lights.

The teenager initially sped off from police but was later traced

"Officers stepped into the road and instructed him to stop. He turned to drive round them, mounting the footpath. Officers got into their vehicle and put on their blue lights and siren.

"The accused turned his motorcycle around and moved into oncoming vehicles. He drove out of view. Police carried a search for the accused on foot and were able to trace his motorbike, which was hidden in a lane behind a garage.

"It was unregistered with no insurance and the accused was found to have no licence.”