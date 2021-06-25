Grangemouth man who assaulted woman gets 'final opportunity' to complete unpaid work

Mark Downie, 18 Islay Court, pleaded guilty to seizing hold of the woman’s neck at a home in the town on October 4, 2019.

The 33-year-old appeared before Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday), having failed to complete 40 hours of unpaid work requested prior to his appearance.

Downie was ordered to complete 225 hours’ unpaid work in total during a previous appearance.

Mark Downie was given a final chance to complete an unpaid work order imposed by Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “It’s got a long history and he’s very lucky he isn’t in custody at the moment.

“The report suggests a restriction of liberty order. That might be a more likely option for him to commit to.”

Sheriff Shead said: “There’s no doubt you should’ve been in custody long ago. It’s really up to you.

“This is going to be your final opportunity to comply with a court order.”

Downie’s order was continued and a review was set for August 19.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.