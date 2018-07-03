Grangemouth man warned to stay away from ex

A man whose behaviour caused his ex-partner fear and alarm has been warned to stop contacting her.

Ian Forbes (43) admitted sending threatening text messages and voicemails to his former girlfriend between October 6 and October 28 last year and then breaching his bail conditions by contacting her in Grangemouth on April 12.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forbes was told by Sheriff Derek Livingston his ex-partner had to be protected from him.

Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, was released on bail – with a non-contact condition – and had his case continued to July 19 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.