Grangemouth man warned over drinking habits

A sheriff has warned a Grangemouth man to “think carefully” about his drinking habits.

Lee Lorentson, of 206 Bowhouse Road, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday morning having previously admitted that on September 22 last year at The Warehouse in Burnbank Road, Falkirk, he assaulted a man, seized him by his clothing and headbutted him causing him to fall to the ground to his injury.

The court heard that the incident, which happened in the smoking area outside the nightclub, was caught on CCTV.

The complainer had been re-entering the club with a friend when 21-year-old Lorentson stopped to speak to them. They looked to be in conversation and no one appeared to be hostile towards anyone.

However Lorentson is then seen pushing the complainer by the chest, grabbing the complainer and headbutting him in the face.

Both men stayed within the nightclub, and once the bouncers were informed of the incident they contacted the police.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher heard that the man who had been assaulted was bleeding from the mouth and nose area and later attended Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he received treatment for a burst nose.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said her client “very much regrets” his behaviour and is “extremely embarrassed about it”.

Fining Lorentson £600 and ordering him to pay £400 compensation, Sheriff Fletcher said: “You’re building up a record for assault which is not going to stand you in good stead.

“It’s going to reach a stage where a custodial sentence is inevitable if you carry on with this kind of behaviour.

“You’d better think carefully about your drinking habits because they are getting you in trouble.”