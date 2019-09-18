Grangemouth man tried to headbutt and hit policeman in Falkirk street

Police were threatened with violence before a man tried to headbutt an officer.

Craig Mullen (41), 1 Primrose Avenue, Grangemouth, made the threats during a search in Majors Loan, Falkirk on August 15. He then tried to resist arrest and attempted to headbutt and strike PC Fraser Gibson with handcuffs.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Officers noted he was sweating with white residue round his mouth and was slurring his speech.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client has difficulties with drugs. Mullen was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in six months and placed under supervision for a year.