A Grangemouth man admitted causing fear and alarm by uttering threats of violence during a course of phone calls to police stating he had “caused his father harm with a knife”.

Ryan Flood (32) of Union Road, admitted the offence which took place at Grangepans, Bo’ness on October 27 last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Flood was “a man with an alcohol problem”.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence until April 5 for good behaviour.