A man who threatened others, threw a bottle and had a knife at a Westquarter home has eight weeks to complete a community payback order.

James Craig (32), 60 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell gave him until October 11 to be “of good behaviour” after he admitted committing the offences on June 2 at an address in Westquarter Avenue.