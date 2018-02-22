Grangemouth man threatened to rip out police officer’s throat

A self-proclaimed “worst nightmare” of an offender threatened to “rip” a police officer’s throat out and make him eat it.

Anthony Shaw (26) reacted angrily to his arrest and made his murderous threats while he was en route to the police station.

Shaw appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and brandishing a knife at his 95 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on December 15 last year and threatening behaviour at his home again on January 19 this year.

In respect of last year’s offence, Ruaridh Ferguson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He started to shout at the people there and took possession of a large kitchen knife and said he would stab the two people he was with.”

A month later police attended at Shaw’s address on another matter.

Mr Ferguson said: “He was put in a police vehicle to be taken to Falkirk Police Station. He started shouting at police officers ‘You better let me out of here or I will rip your throat out and make you eat it’.

“He told them ‘I’m your worst nightmare’.”

The court heard this was not the first time Shaw, who has learning difficulties, had committed a crime involving a knife.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was completely unacceptable.”

Shaw was placed on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition he engages with treatment to address his cannabis and alcohol problems.