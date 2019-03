A thief made off with a multimedia system from an unlocked vehicle.

Raymond Turnbull (35), 13 Lumley Place, Grangemouth, stole the system and a set of keys on June 5, 2018 in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Turnbull will be supervised for 18 months and must remain at home from 7pm to 7am daily for six months.

He must also give £350 in compensation to the owner.