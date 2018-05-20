Grangemouth man’s jail time adds up

Jonathan Nugent was jailed for a total of 216 days when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

At an earlier court, the 34-year-old, 5 Wallace Street, Grangemouth, had been placed on a community order and had sentence deferred for good behaviour for offences committed between January and September last year.

These included threatening and abusive behaviour by sending a text to his former partner which contained images of guns and bullets and a message that he was going to kill himself, assaulting a police officer by spitting on him and breaching bail.

Nugent appeared from custody because he has been remanded by Stirling Sheriff Court on another matter.