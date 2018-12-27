Grangemouth man’s drunken threats to residents after woman ‘spoke too slowly’ to him

A neighbourly dispute escalated when a man threatened residents of a Bo’ness street before throwing a can of beer through a window.

Mariusz Dudek (37) lost his cool while having a drink with three others in a front garden, demanding to know why one of the group was speaking slowly when addressing him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dudek, 2 Fendoch Road, Grangemouth, had admitted behaving in a threatening manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence on July 3 at 12A Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, as well as assaulting a man by throwing a can of liquid at him that struck him on the body.

He had also pled guilty to acting in a threatening manner at the same address the following day by again shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

The trouble began when Dudek, who has since relocated, took exception to the speed at which a woman was talking to him.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “She said if she spoke faster the accused wouldn’t understand what she was saying.

“That has bothered the accused who began pointing in her face saying she was lucky one of the other witnesses was there and ‘you are a woman, you do what a man tells you.’”

Dudek then turned his attention to another neighbour who was leaning out of a window, aiming a half-empty beer can at his chest.

The court heard an intoxicated Dudek was arrested at his home the next day, having directed further threats at neighbours. An ambulance and police were called when he was found passed out in a common close later that night. Officers were shouted and sworn at after asking Dudek about his presence there and he was detained once again.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that Dudek, who is degree-educated, has “an issue with alcohol” which has worsened since he moved to Scotland.

He was fined £540, payable at £10-per-week.