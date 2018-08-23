Grangemouth man must pay drugs fines - or face prison

A cannabis grower who racked up a series of court fines has been ordered to pay the £1200 or face imprisonment.

Alan McGrory (39) admitted being caught producing and being in the possession of the class B drug at his home address on November 22 last year.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGrory, 81 Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, was ordered to pay back the outstanding money he owed.

The court heard he had previously served 30 months in prison for another matter relating to drugs.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered McGrory to pay the £1200 fine, payable at £150-per-week.

If a payment is missed, he will be jailed for 45 days.