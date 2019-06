A Grangemouth man was jailed for four months following an aggressive incident.

John Baird (35) of Kersiebank Avenue pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on January 13, 2018 in Kersiebank Avenue, on route to Falkirk Police Station by acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and uttering threats.

Sheriff James MacDonald sentenced Baird to four months in prison.