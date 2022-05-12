Grangemouth man jailed after spitting at brother and urinating in police van

David Hiddleston, 45, spat at his brother Colin Aitchison as Hiddleston was being escorted by police, who were called to the scene following the falling-out at Mr Aitchison's flat in Grangemouth, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.Prosecutor Ann Orr said: "They'd been at the address consuming alcohol together and it would seem that some time around the middle of the day there'd been a disagreement and some shouting between them, and Mr Aitchison contacted the police."The police had attended, and by that time matters had calmed down, but Mr Hiddleston was then arrested in relation to another matter."While the officers were taking Mr Hiddleston from the property, Mr Aitchison passed him, and Mr Hiddleson suddenly spat at him."He was told to stop spitting and was placed in a cage in the rear of a police van to be taken to Dunfermline Police Station.Mrs Orr said: "While in the cage he urinated and repeatedly spat."The vehicle had to be removed from service until it could be cleaned."Hiddleston was cautioned and charged, but made no reply.Hiddleston, of Grangemouth, who appeared by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty to assault and statutory breach of the peace.The incidents occurred on April 8, 2022 at the flat in Fendoch Road, Grangemouth, and in the police van on route to Dunfermline.Solicitor Mark Fallon, defending, said: "He has previous convictions, and it will not come as a surprise that they result from his misuse of alcohol."He is an alcoholic."Imposing the six month jail term, Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: "There is no alternative to a custodial disposal."