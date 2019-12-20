Grangemouth man in court on drugs charges

A Grangemouth man was one of three men who appeared in court charged with drugs offences after cocaine and cannabis valued at GBP100,000 was recovered in a police operation.

Scott Hollingworth, Lee Jack and Barry Watson appeared on petition from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

Hollingworth (39) from Stalybridge in Tameside, Greater Manchester, was charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance. He also faces a single allegation of drug dealing.

Jack (37) from West Calder, West Lothian, and Watson, also 37, from Grangemouth, each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The accused made no plea and the case against them was continued for further inquiries.

Each of them was released on bail pending full committal for trial at a date to be decided.