Grangemouth man hurled insults at Falkirk court

A man responded angrily to two women – including former partner – he thought were laughing at him and called one of them a smackhead and a crackhead.

Unfortunately the incident happened at Falkirk Sheriff Court on February 23 and Ryan Bryce (27), 198 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was charged with threatening behaviour, which he admitted.

Bryce and the women were at court on the day for a child welfare hearing and Bryce was trying to gain contact with his daughter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This court should be a safe place for witnesses.”

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within six months.