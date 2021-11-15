Grangemouth man hit with bill after damaging vehicles in Bainsford streets

Jordan Reid, 20, booted off wing mirrors and smashed up a number of cars during a relentless rampage on June 25.

Reid, 198 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to five charges of recklessly destroying property in Abbotsford Street, Carronside Street and Farm Street, all Bainsford.

In Abbotsford Street, he smashed the wing mirror of a Jeep and kicked a Citroen Berlingo van belonging to the SSPCA, however, the cost of the damage to the two vehicles is unknown.

Jordan Reid was fined at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Reid then kicked a wing mirror off a Mercedes Benz, resulting in repair work which the court was last week told will cost £300.

The havoc Reid wreaked in Carronside Street amounted to £280 worth of damage after he kicked the wing mirror of a black Renault Kadjar, as well as the main body of the vehicle.

Reid rounded off his string of vandalisms by booting the wing mirror a silver Rover 75 in Farm Street.

Procurator fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said police confirmed that £300 would be required to cover the cost of the damage done to the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He appreciates he shouldn’t be taking out his frustration on other people’s things because you’re angry at things.

“He’s now in full-time employment. There are underlying issues.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Reid under supervision for 18 months and ordered him to pay “compensation requirements referencing the figures given”.

