Grangemouth man got drunk and had to be removed from hospital by police

An alcoholic made a nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and police officers had to be called in to deal with the disturbance.

Michael McCarron (50) was in such a state that his behaviour became threatening at the Larbert hospital and police were quickly on the scene to arrest him and remove him from the premises.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCarron, 176 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at FVRH on August 23 last year.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months with the condition he be of good behaviour and detox from alcohol.