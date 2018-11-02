Grangemouth man given jail time after shoplifting and drug offences

A 45-year-old man from Grangemouth was jailed for four months at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for shoplifting and possessing drugs.

Repeat offender Robert Campbell will also be placed on a supervised community order for two years and undergo drug treatment as required by social workers when he is released.

Campbell committed the offences between May and September this year and arrested after he was caught on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Martin Morrow said: “He has a long history of offending and had issues with drugs, but now drug free.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston backdated the sentence to September 28, the day Campbell was taken into custody.