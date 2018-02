A 26-year-old Grangemouth man was breaching his bail conditions not to contact his partner when police found him hiding under the covers of her bed.

Thomas McAvoy, 18 Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth, pled guilty to the offence he committed at the address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on November 1 last year.

It was stated the relationship was now over and McAvoy was heading up to Aberdeen to work.

He was fined £630.