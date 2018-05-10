Grangemouth man caught behind the wheel while banned

A man was caught driving while disqualified near his home.

Barry Lumsden (31), 18 Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, was also behind the wheel without insurance on October 21 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was banned for three years and placed on a supervised community order for 12 months.

Lumsden also admitted breaching a previous order by failing to attend for unpaid work.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell increased the hours to be done on that order from 46 to 80 and gave him three months to complete it. His progress will be reviewed on August 10 and he was warned if it is unsatisfactory he will go to jail.