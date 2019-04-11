Grangemouth man breached order with birthday message for ex

When a misguided offender sent birthday greetings to his wife he breached the order put in place to stop him contacting her.

Ian Forbes (44) had been in a relationship with the woman for 10 years, but his unwanted phone messages – stating he “missed her, loved her and wanted her back” led her to contact police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forbes, 3 Brook Street, Grangemouth, admitted placing the woman in a state of fear and alarm and breaching his non-harassment order between Fabruary 25 and March 9.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Forbes until June 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.