Grangemouth man brawled in street with neighbour of woman he was banned from contacting

Gary Anderson, 33, 113 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, repeatedly shouted, swore, uttered threats of violence and struggled with a man in Hallglen on February 25.

That day, he also broke a bail order preventing him from approaching or communicating with a woman in Hallglen.

Procurator fiscal depute Xander Van der Scheer told the court: “About 6pm on February 25 the complainer was within her home address.

Gary Anderson, of Grangemouth, was fined at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“She heard shouting coming from outside and recognised the voice to be the accused.

“When she went outside to investigate, it became apparent it was the accused shouting general abuse about the phone being switched off. It was overhead by neighbours.”

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Anderson roared he wasn’t “playing games anymore”.

The fiscal depute added: “After that the accused was asked to calm down by both the complainer and neighbours and the accused kept shouting, ‘You’re a dead man’.

“This was directed to a neighbour who came out and attempted to calm the accused down.”On March 1, Anderson attended at Falkirk Police Station and was arrested.

The fiscal depute told the court: “The complainer wants a non-harassment order for as long as possible.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client attended the property in relation to an “unwanted Christmas present”.

The lawyer added: “He knows he shouldn't have – he accepts he lost his temper.”He continued: “The neighbour came out, flew towards him and they entered into a struggle.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “One of the reasons we have bail orders is to stop this sort of situation.”

Mr Hutchison said Anderson didn’t have a history of “this behaviour or with the courts” and is in employment.

Sheriff Livingston said: “Since you’re working, I’m going to deal with matters by way of a fine.”

Anderson was fined £720 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also made subject to a two-year non-harassment order, banning him from entering the woman’s street or approaching or contacting her.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.