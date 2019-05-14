Grangemouth man banned from driving for 20 months

A Grangemouth man was banned from driving for 20 months for failing to stop and give his details following a car accident and also for refusing to be breathalysed.

David Hunter (48) of Nelson Street admitted failing to stop and give his name and address after being involved in an accident in Fairlie Drive, Camelon on April 9, 2019.

Hunter also pleaded guilty to failing to provide two speciments of breath for analysis to ascertain his ability to drive in Fairlie Drive, Camelon, Stirling Street, Denny and on the A883 road on April 9 2019.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Hunter his ban would be reduced if he took part in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme.