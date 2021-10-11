Grangemouth man banned after driving when more than three times over drink-drive limit

Ian Forbes, 47, 3 Brooke Street, admitted driving in Brooke Street and Dock Road in Grangemouth, and on roads in between, on August 20 after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his breath was 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit.

He also pleaded guilty to driving when his licence was revoked on medical grounds and driving without insurance on the same day.

Ian Forbes, of Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Mulholland, Forbes’ defence solicitor, said: “He pleaded guilty at the first calling.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead disqualified Forbes for three years and placed him under a three-month restriction of liberty order which bans him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am each day.

The order was imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.