Grangemouth man attacked officer and made vile ‘Hitler was right’ remark

A thug who attacked a policeman and made sickening remarks about Catholics and Jews has narrowly avoided jail.

Scott Falconer (32) also boasted he was a martial arts expert and claimed “Hitler was right” during a foul-mouthed episode.

Falconer, 96 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, appeared in court last Thursday, having admitted shouting, swearing and challenging police to fight in Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter on July 30. He’d also pled guilty to kicking PC Callum Meikle that day at Falkirk Police Station.

Falconer’s latest crime took place on August 29 when he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by police after calling 999 stating he was going to kill himself and that he wanted to kill others. During the journey, and at the hospital, he again shouted and swore, challenged police to fight and kicked out at officers. Falconer also made threats of violence and repeatedly uttered racist, sectarian and homophobic remarks, all while on bail. The court heard he was “covered in blood” when officers arrived and had performed “karate-style kicks” while approaching police at his door.

Procurator fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said: “He was taken to hospital to be treated and shouted ‘We hate Roman Catholics’ and ‘The famine is over, why don’t you go home?’.

“He was then taken to A&E to be checked over. Given his level of intoxication, he couldn’t be assessed but was kept in. The accused was transferred to a ward with elderly males and was repeatedly warned about his conduct but wouldn’t desist. He repeatedly made repulsive comments like ‘Hitler was right’. He stated he was an MMA fighter and would break one officer’s arm and the other’s leg.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said his client had been drinking and has “a restricted mental capacity”.

Sheriff John Mundy placed him under an 18-month supervision order which includes a conduct requirement to engage with addiction services. He deferred sentence on the July 30 matters for Falconer to comply with an existing order.